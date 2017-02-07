Tourist Terror: Missing College Grad Found Dead In Panama

A Columbia University graduate was discovered dead in a popular tourist spot in Panama over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to The Journal News, 23-year-old Catherine Johannet’s body was found on a wooded trail of Bastimentos Island around 2 p.m. on Sunday. She had been missing for three days .

The U.S. Embassy in Panama City confirmed her death but has yet to release information on the cause of death or the possibility of foul play.

Johannet was last seen alive on Colon Island, where she went for a day trip. Friends became worried when she failed to return from her jaunt and Johannet’s hostel reported her missing Thursday morning.

The Edgemont native’s sister, Laura, took to Facebook on Sunday night to share the tragic news.

“Unfortunately we have learned today that she has passed away,” Laura wrote. “My family is thinking of all our beautiful memories with our laughing, adventurous, warm little girl. She was always there to listen to you and just enjoy life with her loved ones. We will keep you posted on funeral plans.”

Story developing.

