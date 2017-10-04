Colin Kaepernick Donates $25,000 To Group Associated With Fugitive Cop Killer

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who famously began the trend of protesting police brutality while the national anthem played at football games, continues to create scandal after it came to light his foundation made a whopping $25,000 donation to Assata’s Daughters.

The group, based in Chicago, is named in honor of Assata Shakur, a former member of the Black Liberation Army who was imprisoned for the brutal 1973 shooting death of Werner Foerster, a New Jersey state trooper.

Shakur is now living in Cuba after he escaped jail in 1979 and went on the run to the Caribbean nation. He’s still on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list.

Kaepernick’s sizeable donation is part of the commitment he made to gift $100,000 every month — for a total of $1 million — to various charities and “organizations working in oppressed communities.”

He earmarked his $25,000 to go toward “CopWatch,” a program to train volunteers on how to track and record police officers as they go about their duties, teen workshops and other endeavors.

Kaepernick, 29, is likely aware of Shakur’s sketchy history; the former football star tweeted the cop killer a happy birthday message on July 16.

