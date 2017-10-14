Ashamed! Colin Firth Regrets Not Speaking Up About Harvey Weinstein Abuse

Colin Firth has admitted he is ‘ashamed’ for not speaking out against predator Harvey Weinstein.

The 57-year-old British actor’s shame comes after Sophie Dix revealed to him the abuse she suffered from Weinstein.

Oscar winner Firth admitted: “She told me she had had a distressing encounter with Harvey Weinstein,’

“I don’t think she went into all the horrific detail I’ve read in her interview. But I remember her being profoundly upset by it.

“To my shame, I merely expressed sympathy … I didn’t act on what she told me.’

Firth said that Dix, his co-star in 1993’s ‘The Advocate’ had opened up to him about a horrifying run-in with Weinstein back in 1990.

The 37-year-old actress managed to escape his clutches after being summoned to his hotel suite.

Her mother Marlene Jobert revealed: “He operated with her the exact same way he acted with all the others under the pretext of a professional meeting, of a script that had to get to her with a nice part into the bargain.

“Since his office was also in his hotel suite, Eva followed him, and the exact same thing happened to her as to the others. She managed to escape, but he threatened to destroy her professionally.

“It was the usual scenario, the same pattern he used for all the other victims.”

