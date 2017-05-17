Bermuda Triangle Strikes Again! Coast Guard Confirms Signs Of Missing Plane

The Coast Guard has discovered new clues in the disappearance of a private plane that went missing in the Bermuda Triangle on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Jennifer Blumin — a prominent New York City CEO and Founder of an event venue development firm, Skylight Group — was identified as one of the passengers of the missing plane, along with her two toddler sons Phineas, 4, and Theodore, 2. The pilot on board at the time is identified as Nathan Ulrich, 52, of New Hampshire.

On Tuesday, The Coast Guard sent a tweet at 3:30 pm informing the public that a helicopter crew had found ‘debris field approx. 15 mi E of Eleuthera, Bahamas.’

This morning, the coast guard confirmed that the material that was recovered was determined to have come from they same type of aircraft as the one that air traffic control had lost contact with as it was traveling from Puerto Rico to Florida.

“The debris does match up with that style of aircraft and we have notified the family,” said Coast Guard spokesman, Ryan Kelly.

Blumin’s company released a statement confirming her and her family as passengers were on the missing plane.

“Her family is working with investigators and we politely ask that you respect their privacy at this time,” the statement read.

Blumin was living with her husband, James Ramsey — a principal of the design studio Raad — in New York City with their two children.

Pilot Ulrich is the founder and owner of Xootr, a manufacturer of folding kick scooters.

Since March of 2016, there have been three fatal accidents involving this type of aircraft, the MU-2. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a special training of pilots flying MU-2B planes in 2008, which started production in 1963.

Story developing.

