Woman Dressed As Clown Arrested, 27 Years After Shooting Husband’s Ex-Wife To Death!

A woman dressed as a balloon-carrying clown has just been arrested, 27 years after allegedly killing her now-husband’s ex-wife!

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Sheila Keen Warren, 54, was arrested on account of first-degree murder for shooting Marlene Warren, 40, to death in 1990.

While officials suspected Sheila had been the killer, there was not enough evidence or DNA technology to charge her. When the case was reopened in 2014, however, everything changed.

“Thousands of man-hours have been put in in the last 27 years,” said Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman on Tuesday, according to Daily Mail. “We’re more than glad to be able to help to bring this to a successful conclusion.”

Friends of Marlene and Michael Warren claimed there had been trouble in paradise for quite some time before her death.

News of Sheila ad Michael’s affair came four months after the mysterious killing.

Sheila allegedly shot Marlene in the face after she answered the door of her Florida home. The suspected killer carried two balloons and was dressed in a clown costume with an orange wig, authorities said.

Michael was arrested for an unrelated crime and spent three years in jail before being set free and vanishing in 1997. He later reappeared, and married Sheila in 2002. The two were reportedly running a restaurant together in Tennessee when Sheila was arrested.

Sheila is being held pending extradition to Florida at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

