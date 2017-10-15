Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Looks Gaunt During Gas Run In California

Kaia Gerber went on a gas run this weekend and she looked very gaunt.

The teenager’s arms and legs looked scary thin as she wore some denim short shorts with a grey off the shoulder top with a leather bag and boots.

Kaia, 16, – who looks amazingly like her supermodel mom – recently vowed fashionistas after appearing on several runways in Europe.

Now she is back in Malibu, California, and was recently photographed catching up with her friends in the wealthy enclave where she lives with her mom and her father Rande Gerber.

The 5 ft 9 inch model is being tipped as a future supermodel in her own right and she certainly has the qualifying genetics for the profession.

It’s rumored that she and her A-list family are planning to star in a ‘Kardashian-like’ reality series in the near future.

Her brother Presley Gerber, 18, is also a model and the pair are both signed to the IMG Agency.

