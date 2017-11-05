Sunday Massacre! Church Shooting In Texas Police Fear Multiple Deaths – Details

There has been a mass shooting at a church in Texas today.

Police fear at least 15 people were shot and there could be multiple fatalities.

Police and paramedics rushed to First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas around late morning Sunday.

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Mass Murderer Stephen Paddock’s Shocking Secrets

They were flooded with 911 calls after an ‘active shooter’ was reported to be inside the church.

Neighbors reportedly told local media outlets they thought they might have heard the shooter reload at least once.

Police on the scene reportedly said the gunman was deceased, and there was no longer an active threat.

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Mass Shooting: Chilling Videos Exposed

The church has a congregation of around 50 people who regularly attend service on a Sunday.

It’s understood that the shooting could have been captured on video cameras inside and outside the church.

More follows …

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.