‘Happy Gilmore’ Actor Arrested On DUI Charges In California

Actor Christopher McDonald, 62, was arrested on charges of DUI this Saturday RadarOnline.com has learned.

PI Officer Cindy Bachman told ET that the Happy Gilmore star was caught drunkenly speeding at around 9:00 pm in San Bernardino, CA, and booked at the Big Bear jail at 11:40 pm.

He allegedly had a 0.8 alcohol content in his blood and according to a source, crashed into a gas meter before police found him.

McDonald was previously arrested for driving under the influence in 2013. After failing a breathalyzer test, he was released from custody on $1K bail.

The actor’s rep has yet to comment on this weekend’s incident.

