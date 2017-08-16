Christina’s Divorce Demands Revealed In Explosive Court Docs

Christina El Moussa finally filed for divorce from her estranged husband Tarek, and RadarOnline.com can confirm all of her diva demands in the split!

The Flip or Flop star filed for divorce on Aug. 15 and cited “irreconcilable differences” for their split, as reported by US Weekly. Radar previously reported that Tarek filed for divorce in January, even though the couple split on May 23, 2016.

Christina, 34, and Tarek, 35, tied the knot on April 17, 2009 and share two children, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1. Christina asked for joint legal and physical custody of their tots.

Christina also asked a judge to award her spousal support and for the court to terminate Tarek’s rights to support. She also wants Tarek to pay for all of their legal fees.

Both HGTV stars have moved on from their marriage, as Tarek was spotted partying with much younger girls and Christina started dating Doug Spedding.

Christina also hooked up with Nate Thompson, who was also briefly linked to Bethenny Frankel.

