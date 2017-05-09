Torn Apart! Christina & Tarek Battle Over Kids For Mother’s Day

Christina and Tarek El Moussa are finally in a “good spot”, but they’re still spending time apart!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Flip or Flop stars will split their time with children Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1, for Mother’s and Father’s Day.

A source close to the couple told Radar that the kids will be spending Mother’s Day with Christina, 33. The insider confirmed that the single dad would get to spend Father’s Day with his brood instead, and that he plans to spend time with friends on Mother’s Day instead.

Christina, 33, also had the kids this weekend, as Tarek celebrated his mom’s birthday alone. She took the tots to church and stopped to pose for pictures afterwards.

So lucky to meet @claytonjennings1 and watch him do his thing this morning!!! 🙌🏼 #spokenwords A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on May 7, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

The once estranged couple has been spending time together in recent weeks [http://radaronline.com/videos/tarek-el-moussa-divorce-christina-el-moussa-reunite-las-vegas-success-path/], but another insider told Radar exclusively that there is no hope for a reconciliation. Christina even admitted that she hadn’t hooked up with Tarek in over a year [http://radaronline.com/photos/tarek-christina-el-moussa-divorce-hooking-up-confession-shopping-pics/].

Regardless, she still hasn’t responded to Tarek’s divorce petition.

