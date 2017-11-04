Suck My D***! Christina Aguilera Wears Crude T-Shirt In West Hollywood

Christina Aguilera definitely wore a statement t-shirt in West Hollywood on Friday Night.

Maybe, the 36-year-old singer was making a statement in the wake of the sexual scandal involving Harvey Weinstein and other famous men in Hollywood.

The ‘Beautiful’ singer wore a ‘Suck My D**k’ t-shirt as she enjoyed a night out at Delilah’s restaurant.

She paired her controversial t-shirt with a pair of velour tracksuit bottoms, adorned with white piping, a matching faux fur throw and white high heels.

The former The Voice judge wore her hair slicked back, with large sunglasses and bold make-up to complete her look.

The famous singer seemed to be in good spirits as she chatted with fans and posed for photographs as she left the restaurant.

Christina will perform a tribute medley at the upcoming American Music Awards on November 19.

Her appearance will honor the 25th Anniversary of Whitney Houston’s most famous film ‘The Bodyguard’ – with the performance partially consisting of songs from the film’s soundtrack.

