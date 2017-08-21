Sailor Brinkley Cook Reveals Shocking Details About Mom Christie’s Nasty Divorce

Christie Brinkley’s nasty divorce from her fourth husband, Peter Cook, was so traumatic that her young daughter admitted she was forced to counseling over her parents’ dreadful split.

Sailor Brinkley Cook’s father was caught having sexwith his 18-year-old assistant, and the supermodel promptly dumped him in 2006.

They ended up going through one of Hollywood’s most hideous breakups, with the architect accusing Brinkley, 63, of “gross exaggerations, revisionist history and self-serving dishonesty ,” in an email to Radar in 2014.

Sailor, now following in her famous mom’s modeling footsteps, confessed how the ugly split, where her mom called her dad a “narcissist,” ended with her in counseling.

“My parents had just gotten divorced and I was so confused about everything,” Brinkley Cook, 19, wrote on an Instagram post where she was wishing her best friend a happy birthday.

“There was this little after-school counseling session for kids with divorced parents that the school put me in called “banana splits”. Basically all we did was make banana splits and talk about how we have 2 christmas’ and how that was a plus lol (sic).”

During the horrendous divorce, Brinkley said her “50s weren’t easy,” because she “went through a miserable divorce while trying to be a pillar for my kids.”

In second grade at the time of her parents’ brutal divorce, Brinkley Cook wrote about her friend helping her out in the sad situation.

“I remember throwing a temper tantrum during a session one day and i remember a very shy and very small girl i had never seen before (whos parents also put her in banana splits) calming me down and telling me about her parents and how its all gonna be okay. That was the start of a lifetime of friendship.”

Brinkley wrote an emoji filled response to her daughter, posting: “Melting at the memories ❤️❤️🌈🌈🌟🌟Happy Birthday Scottie! 🍨🍨🎂🎂🍰🍰”

