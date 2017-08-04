Learning His Fate! Chris Soules Gets Court Date For Fatal Hit-And-Run Trial

Chris Soules will be spending the New Year in an Iowa courtroom. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal when the former star of The Bachelor will head to court for his fatal hit-and-run trial.

In court documents obtained by the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County, Soules, 35, is expected to appear in court for the first day of his jury trial on January 18, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.

“The matter is expected to last four to five days,” the court papers read. “An initial pretrial conference will take place on November 16, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. A final pretrial conference will take place on January 4, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.”

Because a motion to dismiss by Soules’ team is expected, a hearing will be set on the motion on October 10, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

Soules’ pretrial motion and notice of defenses deadline will be set for December 15, 2017.

The former ABC star was arrested on April 24 when he rear-ended the tractor of Kenneth Mosher, 66. Mosher was thrown into a ditch and died at a nearby hospital.

He was charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash, resulting in death.

Alcoholic beverages and containers were found at the scene. He was caught on camera purchasing alcohol prior to the crash.

He entered a plea of not guilty on May 16.

