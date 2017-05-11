Chris Soules Cover-Up! Real Estate Company Wipes Him From Website After Crash

Driving isn’t the only thing Chris Soules isn’t very good at.

RadarOnline.com has learned Soules, the former Bachelor star in big trouble for leaving the scene of a deadly car crash, was once employed by a real estate firm called People’s Company in Clive, IA, as a “celebrity” PR man who was supposed to sell farms to the “rich and famous” Hollywood types.

But his campaign was a total bust, and now he’s been wiped from their website!

“He wasn’t very successful at it,” a source told Radar. “The idea just didn’t work.”

Souls had tried to use his popularity to push land. He even was featured on the cover of the 2016 investment issue of The Land Report, which bills itself as “the nation’s authority publication on matters relating to land maintenance and ownership.”

“We are excited to have Peoples Company prominently featured at offices, ranches and homes all across the country,” Peoples Company President Steve Bruere said at the time. “We are excited Chris used his expertise to share the Peoples Company story on such a big stage.”

Soules, who had an expense account to entertain clients, quickly earned a reputation of being a “party animal.”

“He liked to whoop it up a lot,” the source claimed.

But co-workers were less than impressed with the quasi-celeb.

“He was aloof and unfriendly. He didn’t mix with the people that were there,” said the insider. “It seemed like he didn’t feel like he wanted to stoop down to our level — you know the peons.”

Real estate is likely far from Soules’ mind these days, as he waits for a hearing on a charge of hit and run resulting in death.

If Soules misses the May 23 hearing, a warrant could be issued for his arrest.

As for the Peoples Company, they removed Soules image and any reference to him from their website after the crash.

Peoples Company did not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

Story developing.

