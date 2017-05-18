Playing The Court? Chris Soules Accused Of Dragging Out Fatal Hit-And-Run Case

Chris Soules won’t be coming out of hiding in the near future! The Bachelor star’s May 23 hearing for his fatal hit-and-run crash has been postponed yet again.

“With the filing of a written not guilty plea by Chris Soules’ attorneys on Tuesday, it negates an arraignment hearing in open court that was scheduled for May 23,” Nancy Raffensperger Newhoff from the District Court for Buchanan County told Radar. “There are currently no pending court dates planned in the matter.”

Raffensperger Newhoff believes his legal team’s decision for a written plea is to prolong the case.

“His lawyers are dragging this out as long as they can so he is doesn’t come to court and isn’t on camera,” she exclusively told Radar. “It’s routine, nothing suspicious at all.”

But unfortunately for Soules, 35, he can’t hide forever!

“As much as his lawyers file stuff, there will be a hearing eventually,” she said.

Soules entered a plea of not guilty on May 16. He requested a speedy trial and that a trial date be set.

The Iowa farmer was arrested on April 24 when he rear-ended the tractor of Kenneth Mosher, 66. Mosher was thrown into a ditch and died at a nearby hospital.

Alcoholic beverages and containers were found at the scene. Soules was also caught on camera buying alcoholic beverages prior to the crash.

Soules’ legal team requested authorities release any video evidence from the crash, including dash cameras, in court papers filed on May 16.

They also requested, “any electronic voice recordings, videotape, or any other material commonly known as surveillance materials relative to this prosecution.”

