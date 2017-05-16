Chris Soules’ Accident Caught On Camera?

Chris Soules is demanding that the cops release any video evidence that they have, including from law enforcement “dash cameras,” from the night he killed a man in a car accident, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

In court documents filed by The Bachelor star’s attorneys in Iowa, they demanded that the police and the prosecutors give them “Any and all video and/or audio from dash cameras for all law enforcement vehicles involved in this case, whether at the site of the accident, at the hospital, Mr. Soules’ residence, etc.”

They also requested “any electronic voice recordings, videotape, or any other material commonly known as surveillance materials relative to this prosecution.”

Soules was arrested on April 24, 2017 after hitting Kenneth Mosher’s tractor while driving a pickup truck and then fleeing the scene. He did call 9-1-1 and report the accident, but left before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

In the Motion to Produce that was filed on May 16, 2017 Soules’ attorneys also requested “Any and all photographs, cell phones, or other items seized from Kenneth Mosher and/or his family,” as well as “Any and all video and/or audio from body cameras/microphones for all law enforcement vehicles involved in this case, whether at the site of the accident, at the hospital, Mr. Soules’ residence, etc.”

A second filing by Soules’ legal team demanded that the prosecution and investigators turn over “A copy of the criminal record of any and all potential State witnesses or any other person who supplied information upon which the trial information is based.”

Soules’ upcoming court date is scheduled for May 23, 2017.

