Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Confirm Split: ‘We Tried Hard For A Long Time’

One of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, have called it quits after 8 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com can report.

Just last night, the actor shared a statement on Facebook announcing their split: “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.”

He added: “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

As Radar readers know, the couple met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007. They began dating and married two years later. They now share custody of son Jack, 5.

While the two have always gushed about each other to the press and public, rumors recently began to arise about their rocky marriage.

Just last year, Faris, 40, confessed to PEOPLE that she felt “so hurt” by rumors regarding her relationship and that when Pratt, 38, was off filming movies across the globe she of course felt very vulnerable, “like any normal human would.”

Pratt himself agreed this past January that his career took a hard toll on his marriage.

“Chris realized he had to step up to repair the damage his absence had done,” said a source. “Moving forward, Chris is going to make an effort to do projects that film closer to home.”

