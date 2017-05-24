Chris Cornell’s Wife Pens Heartbreaking Goodbye Letter After His Suicide

In a deeply personal and emotional farewell letter to her late husband, Chris Cornell’s wife said she and her children have come to terms with his shocking suicide.

“We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night,” Vicky Cornell writes in the letter, which was shared on Billboard. “I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.”

Chris, 52, took his own life May 17 in Detroit. The medical examiner concluded that the Soundgarden frontman hanged himself inside his hotel room after a concert.

PHOTOS: Inside Robin Williams’ Secret Hell –– How His ‘Callous’ & ‘Cold’ Wife Made Life Miserable Before His Tragic Suicide

In her letter, Vicky calls Chris her “soulmate,” and promises to look after the couples’ son and daughter.

“I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you.”

Radar has learned Chris will be buried Friday in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Vicky is convinced they will meet again.

PHOTOS: Love Gone Wrong: Jim Carrey & Cathriona White In Happier Times Before Her Shocking Suicide

“It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting,” she writes. “I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will.”

You can read the entire letter bellow:

To My Sweet Christopher,

You were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through.

You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.

I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.

I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will.

Always and forever,

Your Vicky

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.