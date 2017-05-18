Chris Cornell Dead At 52 — Rocker Found Hours After Sold-Out Concert

The world was shocked to discover that Chris Cornell, frontman of Soundgarden, died Wednesday night just hours after a sold-out show in Detroit. He was just 52.

The musician’s rep Brian Bumbery confirmed the news of his passing soon after.

Police spokesman Michael Woody told The Associated Press Thursday morning that Cornell’s wife, Vicky Karayiannis, had called a family friend and asked him to check on him.

Woody says the friend then forced open a room door at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel and discovered Cornell on the bathroom floor.

At this time, Cornell’s death is being investigated as a possible suicide, Woody said, based on “basic things observed at the scene.”

Meanwhile, Bumbery revealed that Cornell’s wife and family were shocked by his “sudden and unexpected” death.

Cornell and Karayiannis share a daughter, Toni, and a son, Christopher Nicholas, together. Cornell had another daughter, Lillian Jean, from his previous marriage to Susan Silver, manager of Alice in Chains and Soundgarden.

Story developing.

