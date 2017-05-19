Chris Cornell’s Family Believes Prescription Drugs Fueled Suicide

The attorney for Chris Cornell‘s family and Vicky Cornell issued statement on the famed 52-year-old’s death, and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details.

Kirk Pasich, representing the Cornells, said that the family is disturbed at inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally took his life.

“Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris—or if any substances contributed to his demise. Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages. The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions,” he told Radar in a statement.

Pasich added that some medical literature indicates that Ativan can cause paranoid or suicidal thoughts, slurred speech and impaired judgment.

PHOTOS: Bruised & Bloody! Court Sees Reeva Steenkamp’s Corpse During Oscar Pistorius Trial

In her own statement, wife Vicky added, “Chris’s death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled. As everyone who knew him commented, Chris was a devoted father and husband. He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and of course, his music, second. He flew home for Mother’s Day to spend time with our family. He flew out mid-day Wednesday, the day of the show, after spending time with the children. When we spoke before the show, we discussed plans for a vacation over Memorial Day and other things we wanted to do. When we spoke after the show, I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different. When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him.”

“What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details. I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life,” she continued. “The outpouring of love and support from his fans, friends and family means so much more to us than anyone can know. Thank you for that, and for understanding how difficult this is for us.”

PHOTOS: Baton Rouge Cop Killer Gavin Long Left Chilling Videos Online Days Before Shooting

As Radar readers know, Cornell was found dead in the bathroom of his hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit early Thursday morning.

Early reports claimed the Soundgarden frontman had been found with a band around his neck.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.