Chip & Joanna Gaines Tell All On Split, Couple ‘Will Definitely Be Staying In Touch’

Chip and Joanna Gaines are splitting at the end of Fixer Upper’s fifth season, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Waco, Texas couple shot a homemade video and explained their decision to wrap their hit show in an emotional blog post on Sept. 26.

‘It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they shared. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

“This has been an amazing adventure!” they insisted. “We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show. We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause.”

“Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger,” they claimed. “This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment. Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.”

The couple added that they have new ventures in the works (like their rebranded home line), so they’ll still be in the public eye for now. But, Radar exclusively reported that the couple has legal troubles that they’ll want to hide!

Chip, 42, and Joanna, 39, were sued by their ex-Magnolia Realty partners for allegedly swindling them out of $1 million and are still involved in litigation over the matter. A fan also sued them after she was injured at the Magnolia Silos.

