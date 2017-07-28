Chester Bennington’s Widow Speaks Out After Shock Suicide: ‘How Do I Move On?’

Just eight days after the shocking suicide of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, his devastated widow, Talinda Bennington has spoken on in grief, RadarOnlien.com can report.

“One week ago, I lost my soul mate and my children lost their hero ­– their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy,” she shared in a statement via Twitter.

The heartbroken mother-of-three continued: “How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.”

As Radar can reveal, the former Playboy model – who married Chester in 2006 – shares kids Lily, 6, Lila, 6, and Tyler, 11, with the late musician. He is survived by three more of his children from previous relationships.

“I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive,” added Talinda.

Speaking of her deceased husband who took his own life at age 41, she wrote: He “was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts.”

As Radar previously reported, Chester suffered from severe depression and substance abuse. His anxiety worsened after his pal Chris Cornell abruptly hung himself – a death which Chester allegedly modeled his own suicide after.

“May God bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so,” said Talinda.

Chester took his own life on late pal Cornell’s birthday.

Wrote his widow: “Rest in peace, my love.”

Chester’s bandmates – Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn and Mike Shinoda – spoke out after his suicide, saying: “The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.”

“You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you,” stated his pals.

Linkin Park cancelled their North America tour after Chester’s death.

“Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing,” they added.

The devastated bandmates continues sharing their immense grief after Chester’s unexpected passing, saying they were sad to think about the dark demons that corrupted his mind during his finals days.

“We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve. Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much,” they said.

