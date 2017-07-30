Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Laid To Rest In Private Funeral – Details

Friends and family gathered for Chester Bennington‘s private funeral this weekend.

A couple of hundred people attended to pay their respects at South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes in California on Saturday.

Many of the musicians who had played with Bennington over the years took part in a musical tribute on a big stage that had been set-up for the funeral.

Despite having a huge fan base the family opted for a private funeral instead of a large open service so that they could mourn the well-liked singer more peacefully.

Bennington, who had been suffering from depression, hung himself just over a week ago, aged only 41.

After news of his shock death emerged, friends said that while they never suspected he would kill himself he was ‘never the same’ after the death of his close friend Chris Cornell.

His apparent suicide coincided with Cornell’s birthday. The Soundgarden rocker killed himself in May by hanging also.

