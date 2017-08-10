Chelsea Manning Struts In Sexy Red Swimsuit After Prison Release: ‘It Feels Natural’

For the first time since she was released from prison, Chelsea Manning is feeling confident in her own skin, and as seen in Vogue’s latest September issue, she’s never looked better.

In a swimsuit photo shoot for the magazine, the 29-year-old trans star is seen smiling while flaunting her slim figure in a red one-piece.

“Guess this is what freedom looks like,” she captioned the snap.

guess this is what freedom looks like 😊👙💋🏊‍♀️🚣‍♀️⛴️🌅🏖️🏙️ @voguemagazine http://vogue.cm/27k62Rh 😎🌈💕 A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

As Radar reported, Manning – born Bradley Edward Manning – was sentenced to 35 years in jail in 2013 after leaking classified information on WikiLeaks. The former U.S. soldier was released in May of 2017, thanks to the help of President Barack Obama.

Now free, Manning just recently attended her first A-lister party. Vogue followed the now celebrity hero, as she smiled in awe at the glitz and glam that she had missed during her time in the army and in jail.

“I missed seven years of fashion, but I went through every season in a magazine!” she gleefully said when entering the fashionable party in a red couture gown.

About being trans, she said: “I spent so much time wondering, What’s wrong with me? Why can’t I fit in?”

Now it seems, she’s feeling better than ever.

“It feels natural. It feels like it’s how it’s supposed to be, instead of this anxiety, this uncertainty, this ball of self-consciousness that comes with pretending to be male,” she added. “It didn’t feel right. I didn’t know what it was. I couldn’t describe it. Now that’s gone.”

