‘Teen Mom’ Stars Chelsea Houska & Maci Bookout Slam Baby Daddies For Abusing Drugs

Chelsea Houska’s baby daddy Adam Lind tested positive for meth earlier this year, but she isn’t the only Teen Mom star who has a druggie for an ex. In a bonus clip, Houska slams the father of her daughter Aubree to Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout.

In a previous episode, Houska watched a clip where Bookout’s baby daddy Ryan Edwards drove while high on Xanax. After the disturbing clip aired, he entered rehab for drug use.

“I‘ve actually been wanting to reach out because I’ve been following the stuff online about Ryan going to rehab,” Houska texted Bookout. “I just thought it was crazy because that’s exactly what I’m going through.”

She then explained how she didn’t have the same reaction as Bookout did regarding the situation.

“When I saw how she reacted to Ryan, she was really sad and crying and that made me feel guilty,” she said. “Is it bad of me that I don’t react that way? When I saw that I was like, ‘Damn she’s a better person than me.’ It’s not like I wouldn’t be sad for Aubree if something happened to him, I would be sad for her.”

When Bookout texted back that it’s been a rough road, she responded, “I just feel bad for Aubree, but we’ve been suspecting this for a long time so it’s almost a relief so we could have proof and take precautions.”

She then explained how Lind’s drug use could affect their daughter.

“Aubree knows drugs are bad,” she said. “You know it’s bad, but your parents are doing it. As long as Aubree is not around that, that’s my only concern.”

Lind tested positive for meth in April after his second baby mama Taylor Halbur claimed he “engaged in drug usage of either steroids or methamphetamines.”

“Plaintiff failed his third drug test and he tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines,” the court papers obtained by Radar read. “The methamphetamine result in his system was substantial and this was just over 24 hours before he was to have the parties’ minor child.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.

