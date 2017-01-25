Chelsea Houska Shows Off Son In First Photo & Reveals Unique Name

Chelsea Houska‘s son is ready for his debut! The Teen Mom 2 star revealed her son’s first photo and unique name only hours after his birth.

Houska posted a photo of her baby boy, Watson Cole, wrapped in a white and brown blanket. The mini trendsetter topped off the look with a white and brown striped hat.

Watson Cole A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Her husband Cole DeBoer captioned the same photo, “Watson Cole. My heart is so full.”

The MTV star gave birth to her first son with her husband on January 25 at 5:30am. Watson joins big sister Aubree, 7, from Houska’s previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Watson came three weeks early, as he was due on February 14th.

Her co-star Kailyn Lowry congratulated her on the birth by tweeting, “So so happy for @ChelseaHouska and her family! Cannot wait to hold baby boy!”

In an exclusive interview with Radar, Houska shared how hands-on her husband and daughter have been throughout the pregnancy.

“Cole and Aubree are so excited,” she said. “Literally, I have hands on my belly at all times. They’re helping get his room together. Cole built the crib. They’ve both been really involved.”

Watson’s birth comes only one day after co-star Jenelle Evans gave birth to her daughter Ensley Jolie with boyfriend David Eason.

What do you think of the baby name? Tell us in the comments!

