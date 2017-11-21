PBS & CBS Suspend Charlie Rose Show Amid Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegations

Charlie Rose was suspended from CBS News and PBS and Bloomberg LP suspended distribution of his show after eight women came forward to claim he sexually harassed them despite the apology he issued after the news broke.

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” Rose, 75, posted on his Twitter page.

“PBS was shocked to learn today of these deeply disturbing allegations. We are immediately suspending distribution of ‘Charlie Rose,'” the network said in a statement on Monday.

PHOTOS: Hollywood’s Shocking Sex Scandal: Inside Rape & Abuse Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

Rose apologized for his “inappropriate behavior” in his Tweet. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues. It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior.

“I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

The CBS This Morning co-anchor was accused of making “unwanted sexual advances toward them, including lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence, or groping their breasts, buttocks or genital areas,” according to a report in the Washington Post.

PHOTOS: Inside Harvey Weinstein’s Most Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegations: He’s ‘Pathetic!’

“We are deeply disturbed to learn of these allegations and are immediately suspending the show from airing on Bloomberg TV,” CBS said in a statement.

“I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too,” Rose said in his statement. “All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”

My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/3kvFrqF2dT — Charlie Rose (@charlierose) November 20, 2017

Megan Creydt, Rose’s former show coordinator from 2005-2006, was one of the women who spoke out about her former boss.

“It was quite early in working there that he put his hand on my mid-thigh,” she said.

“I don’t think I said anything,” Creydt said. “I tensed up. I didn’t move his hand off, but I pulled my legs to the other side of the car. I tried not to get in a car with him ever again. I think he was testing me out.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.