Charlie Rose FIRED From CBS News After Sexual Harassment Scandal

Charlie Rose has been fired from his position at CBS News just one day after multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

“Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace — a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place,” CBS News president David Rhodes said in a statement this afternoon.

As Radar reported, Rose was accused in a scathing Washington Post story yesterday of making “unwanted sexual advances” toward eight female employees.

One woman claimed Rose groped her breasts, while two others alleged that the news anchor had walked around naked in front of them after showering.

He was immediately suspended by CBS and PBS, and apologized for his behavior.

This morning, his CBS This Morning co-anchors refused to defend their colleague.

“This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally the safety of women,” Norah O’Donnell said. “Let me be very clear: There is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It is systematic and pervasive. I’ve been doing a lot of listening, and I’m going to continue to do that.”

