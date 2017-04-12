Comedian Charlie Murphy Dead At 57

Revered comedian and writer Charlie Murphy, the older brother of Eddie Murphy, has died after battling leukemia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to reports, the comic passed away Wednesday morning at a New York City hospital, his manager confirmed, where he had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment. He was 57.

Many fellow comedians and other celebrities have come forward to bid farewells to Murphy already, including Chris Rock, George Lopez, Russell Simmons and many more.

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

Just came out of meditation and learned that one of my friends and my biggest comedy idol passed. Damn I loved Charlie Murphy ❤❤❤❤🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) April 12, 2017

Murphy’s wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, died after battling cancer in 2009. The couple was married in 1997 and shared two children together, daughter Ava and son Xavier. Murphy has another child from a previous relationship.

