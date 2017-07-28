So Sad! British Baby Charlie Gard Is Dead

The battle over little Charlie Gard has reached a tragic end.

The critically ill British baby, who gathered world-wide attention after his parents fought to take him to the U.S. for an experimental treatment, died Friday. He was a week away from his first birthday.

In a statement, Charlie’s mother, Connie, said, “Our beautiful little boy has gone, we are so proud of you Charlie.”

The 11-month-old suffered from a rare genetic disease that caused brain damage, and left him unable to breathe on his own.

His parents believed the experimental stateside treatment might help him live longer, but Gard’s doctors objected, saying such a move might cause the little boy to suffer even more.

The dispute ended up in court, with a judge ruling that Gard should be transferred to a hospice and taken off life support.

Charlie’s battle was discussed around the world, and even President Trump and the Pope weighed in, offering to help. But Britain’s Supreme Court ruled the life support treatment should end, and Charlie should be allowed to die.

The infant was placed in hospice care just a day ago.

