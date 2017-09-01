Where Is Chandra Levy’s Accused Killer?

In May 2001, 24-year-old DC intern Chandra Levy went missing. A year later, her remains were found in Rock Creek Park.

After a lengthy investigation and trial, Ingmar Guandique was convicted of murder, kidnapping and attempted robbery in November 2010. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. His conviction was tied to a testimony from cellmate, Armando Morales.

Guandique always claimed he was innocent, and demanded a new trial in 2013. He was scheduled his day in court on October 2016, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges based on “new information” and had Guandique deported instead. It’s believed that Morales lied in his testimony, damaging his credibility. Guandique was deported to El Salvador in May 2017.

New questions surrounding the murder of Chandra Levy are being dug up now that Guandique is out of the picture, and the case remains unsolved.

Investigation Discovery is airing a brand new 3-hour special that takes closer look at the case. “Chandra Levy: An American Murder Mystery,” premieres Monday, September 4 on TLC at 8 p.m. EST. An exclusive early release is available now on ID’s TV Everywhere platform, ID GO.

