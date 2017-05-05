‘What Did I Do Wrong?’ Tyler Baltierra Drops Bombshell About Leaving Catelynn Lowell

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra try to escape their marital issues with a skiing trip, but their problems joined them for the getaway. In a Teen Mom OG sneak peek, Lowell and Baltierra make an attempt to save their marriage.

“As a couple, I think we should make it a thing where once a month we go and do something, just me and you,” Lowell suggested. “Continue being open and honest with each other like we always are.”

Baltierra, who has been married to Lowell since August 2015, responded how they are still learning how to value each other and communicate.

“If I’m always freaking out and getting mad when you say something, you’re never going to tell me something,” he said. “If you always get overdramatic about things, I’m not going to go there. Our job is to make each other feel safe and comfortable saying stuff to each other.”

PHOTOS: Arrests, Drugs & Restraining Orders! You’ll Never Believe These 20 ‘Teen Mom’ Baby Daddy Scandals

When the mother of Novalee, 2, asked if she needs her to be less sensitive, he responded, “Don’t jump to conclusions. Do you whole-heartedly in your soul believe I’m going to leave you?”

When she didn’t respond, he fired, “Hearing your other partner say that it’s like what the f**k what did I do wrong?”

As readers know, Lowell and Baltierra’s marital issues started when she began to suffer from depression and anxiety after the birth of their daughter.

Their issues seem to get worse this season, as she said in a TMOG trailer, “We’ve been together for 11 years and it’s f*****g stressful. We get on each other’s f*****g nerves and I want to leave and I cry because he hurts my feelings.”

The two have also been involved in a cheating scandal, as Crazy Days and Nights reported Baltierra had an affair.

PHOTOS: Betrayal! Nude Photos! Arrests & More: Teen Moms’ 20 Most Shocking Scandals

“Damn it! We really tried keeping that a secret too! Well I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist her/him…idk it was dark and I was drunk,” Baltierra tweeted, perhaps jokingly, while Lowell added, “Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me. He’s busted.”

Lowell then posted a photo of a cocktail with the caption, “Whelp since he’s out cheating.”

Facebook posts also emerged of Lowell’s mother April Brockmiller advising her daughter to leave Baltierra on December 2, 2016.

“Leave him! Forever! I am great! It’s my child I worry about,” she wrote.

Lowell denied the tweets were about her and Baltierra.

Do you think they’ll make it through their issues? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.