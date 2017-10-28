Casey Anthony’s Parents Threaten To Sue Her Over Rumored Reality Show With O.J.

Casey Anthony’s parents have told Chris Hansen in an explosive interview that they will sue their notorious daughter if she sells her story or if she appears in a reality show with O.J. Simpson, Fox News reports.

George and Cindy Anthony told Hansen’s Crime Watch Daily show that they are still estranged from their daughter and don’t approve of her getting publicity. As Radar readers know, Casey has lived a party girl life since being acquitted in 2011 of killing her two-year-old daughter, Caylee. Although prosecutors accused Anthony of murdering her daughter and hiding her body in the woods, jurors declared her “not guilty.” The shocking 2008 murder has never been solved.

Simpson, who served prison time in Nevada for robbery and kidnapping, was released in October and, next to Casey, received the most shocking acquittal of all time when he was earlier found not guilty in the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Cindy told Hansen — when asked about reports that Anthony was apparently in negotiations to star in a reality TV show with Simpson that would chronicle their lives after their high-profile court cases, “Oh, God. If it came down to that, I would [sue].”

Anthony’s parents reportedly also said in the interview that they believe she was mentally ill at the time of Caylee’s death.

Cindy said she believed Casey, now 31, might have had a seizure at the time of her little girl’s passing. Casey’s lawyer, Cheney Mason, said earlier this year that his client had a “blackout” following Caylee’s tragic death, as People reported.

George said he has no relationship with his daughter since her defense team accused him of sexually abusing her and working to hide Caylee’s death.

“Stay away. Stay away from me,” George warned Casey in the interview. “If she wants a relationship again with her mom, she’s got a lot of explaining to do, but I don’t want to hear it no more. I don’t want to see her.”

George and Cindy have suffered problems since the trial, as they were threatened with foreclosure on their home, as Radar has reported.

But Casey seems not to have a care in the world as she was recently spotted partying instead of taking care of late daughter Caylee’s rotting memorial.

This spring, Casey was seen smiling at a bar in Florida as her mom was hospitalized for kidney issues. In the new interview, Cindy said she would like to say, “Casey, be true to yourself, start being honest with yourself, and own everything. Quit putting blame on everybody else.”

Casey reportedly lives in south Florida with Patrick McKenna, a private investigator who had worked for her legal team.

The woman whose trial was one of the most publicized in American history has said about Simpson that she “empathized with his situation” and rumors have flown that the two will team up for a sure-to-be-controversial TV show.

Hansen’s interview with the Anthonys will air Monday on the syndicated show, Crime Watch Daily.

