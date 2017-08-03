Casey Affleck Joins Ben & Lindsay Shookus For Comedy Date In Hollywood!

As RadarOnline.com reported, Ben Affleck and new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus enjoyed a romantic L.A. date at iO West comedy club – and the couple was not alone, said a source.

An insider recently claimed to ET that Ben’s brother – 2017 Oscar winner Casey Affleck – joined the controversial pair on their Hollywood outing.

Casey “seemed really happy and easygoing” as he joined Ben and Shookus for the 90-minute show.

After leaving the comedy club, Ben, 44, and Shookus, 37, stopped by for an Italian dish at Pizzeria Mozza, it is uncertain whether Casey, 41 joined them.

The SNL producer was allegedly a “guest of honor” at the establishment, as she previously scouted talent during their Saturday Night Live character comedy showcase. She was even joined by various assistants during the performance, which made sources say that it was “more of a work event for her than a date night.”

“Ben and Lindsay were incredibly nice to everyone, and having Ben there made it an even bigger night for all the comedians,” claimed a source.

While Ben has received aggressive backlash over his new relationship after his recent rocky split from wife of 12 years Jennifer Garner, 45, the two have not been shy about flaunting their love all over the globe. And now, it seems, his family approves!

