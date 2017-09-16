Back On The Market! Casey Aflleck Divorces Summer Phoenix

Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have rubber stamped their divorce.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the Oscar winner – who split in 2015 – have come to a confidential settlement.

Affleck, 40, will pay his ex-wife, 37, both spousal support and child support as part of the deal.

The couple separated in November 2015 after nearly 10 years of marriage and 16 years together. They announced their split publicly last March.

Phoenix, an actress, model and designer, is actor Joaquin Phoenix little sister.

The couple has two sons, 13-year-old Indiana and nine-year-old Atticus. They began dating in 2000, and, after six years together and the birth of their first son, they wed in June 2006.

In recent times Affleck has been spotted with Supergirl star Floriana Lima, 36, looked seriously loved up as they took in the sights of Campo dei Fiori in the capital Rome.

The two made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party carpet after he won his Best Actor Award for Manchester By The Sea.

Affleck was accused of sexually harassing two females on set – in a story that rocked Hollywood.

