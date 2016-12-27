Fears For Debbie Reynolds After Daughter Carrie Fisher’s Shocking Death

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned loved ones fear for Debbie Reynolds following the shocking death of her beloved daughter, Carrie Fisher on Dec. 27.

“Debbie went to the hospital last night and we were very optimistic,” a family source said.

“It is a shock. This morning everything crashed on us.”

As Radar reported, Fisher’s prognosis was looking better after she suffered a massive heart attack while on a flight from London to the United States on Dec. 23.

Her mom, Reynolds, even took to Twitter on Christmas Day to to let concerned fans know the Star Wars actress was doing better, writing, “Her doctor’s have stabilized her.”

PHOTOS: ‘Most Horrible Mother Ever’? Teen Mom Jenelle Lashes Out

Reynolds, 84, is now reeling following the shock of her 60-year-old daughter’s sudden passing.

“Debbie is a strong woman but she’s been fragile lately and we are worried about the effect Carrie’s death could have on her own health,” said the family source.

“Carrie was an amazing woman,” said the insider. “She didn’t care about material things that success in Hollywood gave her. She cared about family.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.