‘A Celebration Of Life!’ Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds’ Funeral Details Revealed

As the world continues to mourn the sudden loss of both Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, RadarOnline.com has learned their family is finalizing details for their joint memorial and funeral service.

“The family is holding a private memorial service for both Carrie and Debbie at Carrie’s home in Los Angeles on Thursday,” a source told Radar. “It is going to be a big celebration of life.”

A fun, joyful affair is “what both Debbie and Carrie would have wanted,” a source close to the late Star Wars icon insisted.

Guests will include not only immediate family members, but big Hollywood stars.

“Everyone loved them both so much,” said a source, adding the two ladies had an extended family that consisted of the entertainment industry’s most elite members.

As for burial plans, the source told Radar they both will be laid to rest side-by-side at Forest Lawn Cemetery following the ceremony.

As Radar previously reported, Fisher died on December 27 at just 60 after suffering a heart attack during a transatlantic flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother Reynolds, 84, passed the very next day following a massive stroke.

