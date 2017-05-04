Carrie Fisher’s Brother Tells All On Star’s Depression Secrets: ‘She Got Extreme’

Todd Fisher is speaking out on behalf of his late sister, Carrie Fisher, to help kids struggling with mental health and learning disorders as part of the Child Mind Institute’s month-long #MyYoungerSelf social media campaign.

In a video that premieres today (a.k.a. “Star Wars Day”), Fisher speaks directly to kids facing challenges like his sister did: “Take a look at Carrie. Use her as your role model. Do not be afraid to ask for help. You’re not alone. And treatment does work.”

“When Carrie and I were growing up, we knew there was something going on with her. Her behavior got more and more extreme. Everything seemed to be more difficult for her,” Fisher says, noting that there was no diagnosis for bi-polar disorder at the time. “She was struggling through something and was very alone. All she had was the support of her family, and eventually we found some doctors that made us aware of this disorder.”

“She did not leave us with nothing…she left us with this amazing inspiration of a person that survived incredible adversity,” Fisher adds. “She excelled in life in everything she put her hand to…almost anything she wanted to do, she did.”

Every day in May, Mental Health Awareness Month, there will be a new video featuring celebrities including Emma Stone, Michael Phelps, Jesse Eisenberg, Lena Dunham, and Tommy Hilfiger.

See Todd Fisher’s full video here.

