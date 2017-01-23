Insecure, Jealous & Paranoid: Carly Simon’s Ex-Husband Slams Singer In New Tell-All

Carly Simon’s first marriage to fellow singer James Taylor was infamously messy. But fans may not know that her second union to poet James Hart was even more volatile.

In his new memoir, Lucky Jim, Simon’s second husband claims the star was prone to jealous fits and bouts of paranoia throughout the couple’s nearly 20 years together.

“She could become very insecure,” Hart writes in the shocking new read, available April 11. “Her psyche worked in some unusual ways. Once she became convinced of something, it became almost impossible for her to change her mind.”

During the pair’s second year of marriage, the You’re So Vain songstress, now 71, became “convinced” that women in Hart’s writing class were “madly in love” with him — and that he was cheating with his new admirers, he alleges.

“She became so sure that she hired a private detective to trail me,” he claims.

When the detective failed to catch Hart acting out of the ordinary, the Grammy winner took her snooping a step further, he says, by donning a disguise and following her husband herself!

“One night as I left the classroom, I heard a woman’s voice in the hallway. She was greeting all the students in a heavy Spanish accent. As I passed, I caught a glimpse of her bright red hair, spike heels, and red lipstick,” Hart recalls. “In a thickly accented voice, she said, ‘Good evening!’ I turned and stared straight at her. It took me a moment to realize that it was Carly dressed as a Latina hooker!”

The star allegedly called her sexy alias “Snake.”

Simon’s paranoia reared its ugly head outside of the relationship as well, as she suffered from frequent panic attacks.

“She became extremely anxious riding in any car in highway traffic,” Hart remembers. “Every odd noise sounded to her like a signal that her life was about to end, and it would send her into a state of sheer terror.”

One day, she experienced a panic attack on a flight.

“Her fingernails dug into me, and she alternately moaned, screamed and cried…She shook as thought she was about to have a seizure,” he claims.

Comedian Bill Murray and Olympic great Bruce Jenner — now known as Caitlyn Jenner — attempted to calm her nerves, to no avail.

Hart says he began to feel “surrounded by Carly’s neuroses.”

The marriage eventually collapsed after Simon survived breast cancer and Hart suffered from drug addiction — and discovered he was a gay man.

The couple split in 2007, but remain “great friends,” she recently insisted.

