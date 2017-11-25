Feeling Grateful! Cancer Victim Julia Louis Dreyfus ‘Thankful’ For Thanksgiving

Brave breast cancer victim Julia Louis-Dreyfus expressed gratitude for Thanksgiving this year.

The 56-year-old Veep star was in Chicago with her family for the holiday.

And she updated her near one million fans via Instagram on her condition while she takes a break from the show.

Smiling with her husband Brad Hall, 59, she wrote: “‘Our old apartment on the lake on the north side of Chicago where we happily lived IN SIN.#thankful

Julia and Brad fell in love while while attending Northwestern University and their son Charlie, 20, is a student there.

Alongside a scenic photo of the river, the Seinfeld star also wrote via her Instagram: “Happy Thanksgiving early morning in Chicago. I love this town.”

The star has been indulging in family time with her husband and two sons Charlie and Henry since going public about her breast cancer diagnosis back in September.

The final season of Veep is postponed until she completes her chemotherapy treatment and makes a return to the popular show.

