Kylie Jenner IS Pregnant, Caitlyn’s Rep Confirms: She Told Us ‘Some Time Ago’

Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy rumors have been confirmed, RadarOnline.com has learned, as Caitlyn Jenner‘s rep spilled the tea just this Monday!

As The Sun revealed, the former Olympian’s rep confessed the family had heard about Kylie’s baby news days before the news broke to the media!

“All I can tell you is that it was some time ago,” confessed the rep.

While the Lip Kit mogul had not yet confirmed she was expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, it seems the cat’s out of the bag!

As Hollywood Life reported, Caitlyn, 67, was allegedly “shocked and disappointed” to hear that his youngest daughter was already expecting a baby at age 20!

“She thinks Kylie is way too young to have a baby, and that she should have waited until she was in a long term committed relationship,” a source told the outlet. “Obviously, Kylie has more than enough money to ensure that she can pay for help but Caitlyn still thinks that having a baby will take a huge toll on Kylie’s life.”

Just this weekend, Kylie was spotted hiding under baggy clothes and flashing a growing baby bump while out with friends.

While various sources confirmed the news this past weekend, Caitlyn’s rep has now made it official. What do you think of the shocking reveal? Sound off in the comments below.

