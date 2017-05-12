Caitlyn Jenner On Gender Reassignment Surgery: ‘It’s Not As Bad As You Think’

Caitlyn Jenner is finally ready to discuss her gender reassignment surgery.

In an interview with Larry King on Thursday, the 67-year-old Olympian opened up about her recent procedure, explaining why she doesn’t usually discuss it.

“[It’s out of respect. Not just for me — because those things are very personal, wouldn’t you agree?” she explained to King. “And just because you’re trans doesn’t mean that you have to ask every question.”

“I understand that people are fascinated by that kind of stuff,” Jenner continued.

When King suggested his assumption that the surgery “would be tough,” she answered, “It’s not as bad as you think. I’ll go with that.”

“It’s not quite as bad as you think, but most trans women do not have surgery. It’s only about I think 32 percent,” Jenner added, explaining that it’s expensive.

“But most, as far as getting the time and this and that to be able to do something like that — and what’s between your legs doesn’t define who you are,” she continued, pointing to her head. “It’s about what’s here. And a lot of them, to be honest with you, like their old parts.”

In her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, Jenner first revealed that she had undergone gender reassignment surgery in January 2017.

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated,” she wrote in her book of the “complex” procedure.

