Cait Jenner Hasn’t Talked To Stepdaughter Kim In A ‘Long Time’: ‘I Keep My Distance’

Caitlyn Jenner‘s memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, has cause quite the stir among the Kardashians — including the star’s former ally Kim Kardashian!

During an interview with the Today show on Thursday, the 67-year-old revealed that she’s been steering clear of her stepdaughter ever since she slammed the former Olympian’s biography on Ellen DeGeneres‘s show last month.

When asked further about the situation, Jenner confessed, “Well, to be honest with you, I really haven’t talked to her in a long time. I’ve kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of stay — you know, I keep my distance.”

“I’m out right now trying to make a difference in the world, I live in a very marginalized community where the murder rate is out of control.”

Of course, Jenner insisted she’s still fond of Kardashian.

“I love Kimberly, I think she’s a wonderful person, we have a very good relationship.”

As Radar readers know, Jenner’s tell-all book sent ex Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian family flying off the handle.

“I read it and basically the only nice thing she had to say was that I was great socially at a party one time,” Kris fumed to daughters Kim and Khloe on a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a*****e?”

