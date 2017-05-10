Caitlyn Jenner’s Best Friend RIPS Ex Kris Amid Nasty Feud: ‘It’s Not Easy’

Caitlyn Jenner’s best friend Jenny Bolan just revealed juicy new secrets behind the star’s longtime feud with ex Kris Jenner.

In an exclusive interview with Naughty Gossip, the transgender advocate weighed in on Kris’s claims that she was blindsided by Caitlyn’s transition.

“It’s hard to know [how Caitlyn is doing],” she said of the star’s current state of mind. “I saw Caitlyn last week. We did an event together at the 92nd Street Y. It is of note that Kris’s moment of objection came in the premiere of her new show. I guess it was coincidence so you know I. . .don’t know Kris all that well.”

“She strikes me as, well, she’s very smart but she’s also trying to figure out what this means and she’s going to have to find her peace the same way my spouse found her peace, the way people who love trans people,” Bolan continued. “We all have to figure it out and it’s not easy.”

As for Jenner’s new tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life, which previously sent Kris flying off the handle over certain claims, Bolan offered some sympathy to Kris.

“If Kris really takes issue with what’s in Caitlyn’s book, I’m sympathetic to that but it’s possible as we all know, in one marriage to have two different stories and so my guess is that both stories are true and I don’t want to disrespect Kris in any way but Caitlyn is my friend,” she said.

