Just Like The Kardashians! Diva Caitlyn Flips Out On A Fan

Cailtyn Jenner just might be the biggest diva in the KUWTK family!

During her most recent book signing, the author of The Secrets of My Life shocked fans with her rude behavior, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Wearing a blue dress that looked like Kate Middleton’s engagement frock, Jenner, 67, was the guest of honor at the Writers Guild of America’s Ideas Night on May 8, 2017. But an insider told Radar she had trouble turning on the charm.

When a fan asked for her to personalize the note in their book, Jenner was rudely dismissive, an eyewitness said.

“I don’t write names, honey,” a spy claimed the former Olympian responded.

Disgruntled after her Q&A session at the event, Jenner was heard saying: “I just want to get out of here.”

While she acted like a Kardashian, multiple sources have told Radar that Caitlyn has been shunned by her family, especially in light of the shots she fired in her new book.

“It seems like the Kardashian girls want nothing to do with her anymore and Caitlyn is definitely starting to feel rejected by them,” a family insider said.

