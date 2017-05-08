Revenge Tell-All! ‘Burned’ Kris Jenner Planning To Expose Her Side Of The Caitlyn Scandal

Keeping up with the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner is fuming after being burned by ex, Caitlyn Jenner, in her new tell-all, and RadarOnline.com has learned she’s already plotting her revenge!

Kris already wrote her own book “Kris Jenner & All Things Kardashian,” back in 2011. But the insider said she’s recently thought of at least a few new chapters!

“Kris is so ready to write another autobiography after seeing how Caitlyn’s book is doing so well,” a Kardashian family insider told Radar.

“She sees this as a great storyline for the show and is only waiting to see how it plays out this season in terms of ratings.”

As Radar reported, one of the biggest points of contention for Kris was the fact that Caitlyn accused Kris’s late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr. of defending pal O.J. Simpson as a way to get even with Kris for leaving him! Robert died shortly after Kris married Caitlyn (who was then known as Bruce).

In the book, Caitlyn also stated that she believes the Robert Sr. believed O.J. was guilty of murdering ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman and still decided to defend him anyways!

“Kris wants to expose her side of the O.J. trial because she never thought for a second that Robert knew O.J. was guilty,” the insider said. “The stuff about him defending O.J. to get back at her made her most angry.”

