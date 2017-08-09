Caitlyn Jenner Gearing Up To Confront O.J. Over His Alleged Affair With Ex-Wife Kris

RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively that Caitlyn Jenner is demanding a face-to-face with soon-to-be-former convict, O.J. Simpson.

“Caitlyn wants to know the truth about what really happened between him and Kris [Jenner] and if it’s true they had an affair,” says an insider.

As Radar readers know, there has been a long-standing rumor that Simpson is really Khloe Kardashian’s father. And count Caitlyn as one of those with doubts.

“She’s confident Kris hasn’t told her the truth and she wants answers,” the insider revealed. “If Kris is going to stand there and call her a liar, she’s going to prove who the biggest liar of all is.”

Kris insists Khloe’s dad was Robert Kardashian, part of Simpson’s legal “dream team.” And Simpson himself reportedly said he never “tapped” Kris.

Now Caitlyn wants some answers of her own.

“Everyone’s begging her to just let it go, but Caitlyn’s very angry and bitter since releasing that book and facing the subsequent backlash,” the source added. “She’s extremely hurt at how the family has cast her aside.”

