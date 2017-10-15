Masterpiece! Busty Painter Britney Spears Flaunts Her Cleavage Via Instagram Video

Britney Spears is a sexy artist.

And the proof came after the Toxic singer posted a racy video of her painting via Instagram to the delight of her 17.6 million followers.

Alongside the short video Britney placed the caption: Sometimes You Just Gotta Play !!!

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Leaning on a green stool the mom-of-two can be seen on a balcony painting some flowers and colorful patterns.

To the backdrop of some classical piano music Spears is seen happily painting away while wearing a cleavage bearing white top, shorts and a jacket falling off her shoulders.

With her hair tied back and wearing lashings of make-up the singer seems content as she pursues her new hobby.

Spears, 35, is in great shape just now and has been doing gymnastics recently to stay in tip-top shape.

The popular singer will see her ‘Piece Of Me’ residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas come to an end this year after debuting in 2013.

Britney was reportedly terrified to return to Sin City after the recent gun massacre in the city.

