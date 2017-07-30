Britney Spears Declares Toyboy Sam Asghari Her ‘Boyfriend’ Via Instagram!

Britney Spears has made it official on Instagram that Sam Asghari is her boyfriend despite their twelve years age difference.

Spears, 35, and Asghari, 23, are now an item and the mother-of-two wants the world to know about it after posting the cute brightly filtered clip on Instagram.

She captioned it: “Me and my boyfriend @samasghari.”

While Sam shared the same video and he captioned: “Her smile makes me crazy ❤️ @britneyspears.”

In the clip the lovebirds are seen grooving along to music together looking serious, before Sam smiles.

They’ve been dating since the start of the year with Sam, who is a fitness model, visiting Japan to see the Baby One More Time singer on tour.

The pair met on the set of her Slumber Party video and they seemed to click straight away, although she has been unlucky in love in the past.

Spears famously dating Justin Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, then briefly married childhood sweetheart, Jason Alexander, in Las Vegas, before having in annulled.

She then married Kevin Federline in 2004 with the couple having two sons before they split three years later. More recently she dated Charlie Eberson in 2015 but they broke-up after 8 months.

