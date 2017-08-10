‘What’s Going On?!’ Britney Spears Terrified After Crazed Fan Rushes Stage In Vegas

Britney Spears was shocked and horrified when a crazed fan rushed the stage of her Las Vegas performance last night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to audience videos, a man crashed Spears and her dancers’ rendition of her appropriately titled tune “Crazy,” doing a flip of his own before a security guard or dancer tacked him to the ground.

Söylentiye göre sahneye atlayan bu kişi 2 güvenlik görevlisinin hafif şekilde yaralanmasına sebep oldu. Posted by Britney Spears Team Turkey on Thursday, August 10, 2017

After asking fans if they were having fun, the “Toxic” singer, 35, quickly became aware of the chaos behind her.

“Is something okay? What’s going on?!” she asked as a guard attempted to calm her down. “What’s wrong? What’s wrong?”

Fans cheered in support, and called the disruptor an “a**hole.”

Fortunately, Spears and her dancers appeared unhurt.

As Radar exclusively reported, she will end her long-running residency later this year to focus on her family and boyfriend Sam Asghari, 23.

